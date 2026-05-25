Extreme heat grips Northern and Central regions, Hanoi nears 40 degrees Celsius

The Northern and Central localities are experiencing increasingly intense heat, with widespread severe and extremely severe heat conditions forecast in the coming days.

Strong sunshine has appeared in Hanoi from 6 a.m. on May 25, signaling another sweltering day. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)



A severe heatwave is intensifying across the Northern and Central regions, with temperatures in some areas approaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Hanoi is expected to hit around 40 degrees Celsius before thunderstorms bring cooler weather later this week.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on May 24, areas from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and eastern Quang Ngai Province recorded temperatures of 37-39 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

Several monitoring stations reported exceptionally high temperatures, including 39.8 degrees Celsius in Tinh Gia (Thanh Hoa), 39.5 degrees Celsius in Huong Khe (Ha Tinh), and 39.3 degrees Celsius in Vinh, Tay Hieu and Con Cuong (Nghe An).

The North and the eastern areas from Gia Lai to Lam Dong provinces also experienced widespread heatwaves, with some locations reaching extreme levels. Vinh Yen (Phu Tho) recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Hanoi’s Lang station reached 39.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels during the day dropped to around 40-50 percent.

Meteorologists forecast that from May 25 to May 26, areas from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and eastern Quang Ngai Province will continue to experience severe and extremely severe heat, with temperatures ranging from 38-40 degrees Celsius and some places exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The Northern region and eastern areas stretching from Gia Lai to Lam Dong are expected to record temperatures of 36-38 degrees Celsius, with isolated locations above 39 degrees Celsius. The Southeastern region will continue experiencing hot weather with temperatures of 35-36 degrees Celsius.

Vehicles move slowly under intense sunshine during rush hour in Hanoi amid the ongoing heatwave. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

Forecast data show that Hanoi could maintain temperatures of around 39 degrees Celsius on May 25 before reaching approximately 40 degrees Celsius around midday on May 26.

The heatwave in the Northern region is expected to persist through May 27, while the Central region may continue facing extreme temperatures until May 28. Rainfall and cooler conditions are forecast to return afterward.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong