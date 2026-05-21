Weather

HCMC proactively responds to heavy rain, landslides, strong winds at sea

SGGP

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City has issued an official document to relevant agencies and units, calling for proactive measures to respond to heavy rain, tornadoes, lightning, hail, landslides, strong winds at sea.

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Rain in Phu Tho Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City requested departments, sectors, and commune-level People’s Committees to closely monitor weather and natural disaster developments, as well as guidance measures published through mass media and the websites of meteorological and hydrological forecasting centers, to implement effective prevention and response measures promptly.

In addition, the Department requested relevant units to proactively review and evacuate residents from areas prone to deep flooding and landslides to safe locations; maintain on-site forces to assist people in overcoming the consequences; and promptly report and propose to competent authorities for direction on issues beyond their jurisdiction.

People’s committees of coastal wards and communes, island communes, special zones, and relevant units are required to regularly inform vessels and boats operating at sea about the evolving situation of strong winds and to develop appropriate plans for fisheries production and exploitation.

Additionally, it is necessary to maintain continuous communication with vessel owners to provide guidance and ensure the timely handling of incidents. Preparedness is required to implement measures ensuring the safety of people and vessels operating at sea in response to strong wind developments.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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