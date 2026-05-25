Concrete surface temperature at Noi Bai Airport reaches 71 degrees Celsius

On May 25, Noi Bai International Airport recorded a concrete surface temperature of 71 degrees Celsius in the aircraft parking apron area.

Noi Bai International Airport ensures safety amid severe heatwave conditions. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Noi Bai International Airport, the vast airside area with concrete pavement absorbs heat over a large surface, combined with heat emitted from operating aircraft engines, making the atmosphere on the apron scorching and stifling.

Despite the extreme weather conditions, relevant units have continued operations to ensure maintenance schedules remain on track and to prevent disruptions in the event of sudden thunderstorms or strong winds.

Tasks have been carried out in accordance with established procedures, including the removal of foreign object debris; maintenance and inspection of signage and lighting systems, including approach lighting systems; and repainting of markings and aircraft parking positions to ensure aviation safety standards.

On May 25, Noi Bai International Airport records a concrete surface temperature of 71 degrees Celsius in the aircraft parking apron area. (Photo: SGGP)

Staff and workers at Noi Bai International Airport work under extreme weather conditions to ensure aviation safety. (Photo: SGGP)

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh