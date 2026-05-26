Ministry urges stronger forest fire prevention amid prolonged heatwave

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has called on local authorities nationwide to strengthen forest fire prevention and firefighting measures amid prolonged heatwave.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has called on local authorities nationwide to strengthen forest fire prevention and firefighting measures as prolonged extreme heat and El Niño conditions raise the risk of wildfires across many regions.

On the morning of May 26, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Quoc Tri signed a directive sent to provincial and municipal People’s Committees requesting intensified forest fire prevention and control efforts.

According to the ministry, the country is currently experiencing widespread hot weather, with the heatwave expected to persist from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and across the south-central coastal provinces. Temperatures are forecast to range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, with some areas recording even higher levels.

Authorities in Tay Ninh Province monitor and control access to forest areas to prevent wildfires during the hot season. Photo: Quang Vinh

Citing a report from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the ministry said climate change and the ongoing El Niño phenomenon are likely to prolong severe heat conditions in many localities, significantly increasing the risk of forest fires.

To minimize potential damage, the ministry urged local authorities to continue effectively implementing forest fire prevention and firefighting measures.

The directive calls on localities to strengthen inspections and monitoring in high-risk forest areas, review and update firefighting plans, and ensure adequate manpower, supplies, equipment, and logistics to respond to emergency situations.

The ministry also requested increased public awareness campaigns on forestry laws and fire prevention measures in order to improve public responsibility. Authorities were instructed to strictly control the use of fire in and near forests, particularly slash-and-burn farming, vegetation clearing, and other activities that could trigger forest fires.

If a forest fire breaks out, local authorities must promptly mobilize personnel, vehicles, and equipment to extinguish the fire, minimize damage, deal with the aftermath, and restore burned forest areas as quickly as possible.

At the same time, authorities were instructed to investigate the causes of forest fires and identify responsible individuals for handling in accordance with the law.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong