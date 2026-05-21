North to brace for extreme heat, peak temperatures at 40 degrees Celsius

The Northern region is expected to transition from heavy rain to widespread heat in the coming days, with temperatures in the Red River Delta forecast to reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius by May 26.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that overnight on May 20 and early on May 21, the Northeastern region and Thanh Hoa Province experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas recording more than 100mm of rainfall.

Several monitoring stations recorded exceptionally high rainfall totals, including Nam Dan in Tuyen Quang Province with 116.5mm, Binh Long in Thai Nguyen Province with 135.8mm, and Tam Dao in Phu Tho Province with 172mm.

Authorities forecast continued moderate to heavy rain in these areas throughout May 21, with isolated locations likely to exceed 100mm.

However, meteorologists said that rainfall in the Northern region is expected to ease from the afternoon of May 21 as a western low-pressure heat system expands across the region, bringing sunny and increasingly hot conditions.

The capital city of Hanoi is expected to enter a new period of intense heat. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

From May 24 to May 28, widespread heat is forecast to cover both northern and central Vietnam. The peak of the heatwave in the north is expected on May 26, when temperatures across the northern delta region could climb to 40 degrees Celsius.

In the North-Central region, temperatures may reach 41 degrees Celsius on May 27, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the Southern region is expected to see reduced rainfall between May 22 and May 26. Hot weather may still occur, though less intensely than the previous heatwave, with temperatures in the southeastern region generally ranging between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius due to the expanding hot low-pressure system.

Weather experts also forecast possible thunderstorms in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22, with temperatures expected to range from 27 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and a 55 percent chance of rain.

Between May 23 and May 26, the dominant weather pattern in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region is expected to feature scattered thunderstorms alternating with sunny periods. Daily highs are forecast to remain around 34 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the probability of rain is expected to gradually decline from 40 percent on May 23 to 25 percent by May 26.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong