Party Congress of HCMC People's Committee opens with focus on prosperity

The Party Committee of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning inaugurated the first Congress of Delegates for the term 2025-2030 (preliminary session).

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc talks with Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that in the new term, the Party Committee of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has additional favorable conditions to build a cleaner and stronger Party Committee, which is an important foundation for realizing the aspiration for a prosperous, civilized, modern, happy, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

In attendance were Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc, Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho, Vice Chairmen Nguyen Loc Ha and Nguyen Manh Cuong, members of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and nearly 300 delegates from 153 grassroots Party organizations, representing 52,606 Party members throughout the Party Committee of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the congress

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Nguyen Manh Cuong

Participants at the session

In his opening speech, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc urged the delegates attending the congress to uphold a sense of responsibility, concentrate their intellect, and maximize their role as representatives of the will and aspirations of the Party committees and Party members within the Party Committee of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, deeply understanding and adhering to the congress motto of 'Unity-Democracy-Discipline-Innovation-Development', and actively contributing to the success of the congress.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc introduced several key issues for discussion at the congress. He urged the delegates to continue focusing on exchanging and discussing the draft documents for the 14th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the draft documents for the first congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. This will deepen the understanding of the viewpoints, objectives, policies, and major orientations outlined in the draft documents.

The delegates vote to approve the congress agenda.

The congress delegates

Regarding the political report, the self-assessment report on the leadership and direction of the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the term 2020-2025, as well as the draft resolution presented to the first congress of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc requested that the delegates concentrate their intellect on discussing the assessments and evaluations of the achieved results, limitations, shortcomings, causes, and lessons learned in leadership and direction.

He also proposed specific tasks and solutions in key areas such as socio-economic development, ensuring security, national defense, foreign affairs, integration, and the work of building the Party and the political system. Particularly, he emphasized the overall objectives, major orientations, key tasks, breakthrough points, and essential solutions, especially in the work of building the Party and the political system that need to be implemented in the upcoming term of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong