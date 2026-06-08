HCMC sets ambitious blueprint to pioneer socialist wards, communes

HCMC is actively strategizing the widespread rollout of a groundbreaking pilot program to forge advanced socialist wards by aggressively prioritizing tangible grassroots infrastructure and public welfare.

Students in Xom Chieu Ward of HCMC are joyfully walking along a street lined with national flags (Photo: SGGP)

Resolution 09-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on May 19, 2026, regarding the construction and development of HCMC in the new era, sets forth a stark mandate. The city must “build and swiftly form socialist residential areas; pilot the establishment of socialist wards and communes.” This is a monumental policy packed with profound political, theoretical, and practical significance.

Drafting the comprehensive scheme and specific criteria for these socialist residential areas, wards, and communes must first spring from the theoretical bedrock of Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, and the Party’s unwavering stance on the pathway to socialism in Vietnam.

In “The German Ideology”, Marx and Engels definitively pointed out that communism isn’t a lofty ideal reality must rigidly conform to, but “a real movement which abolishes the present state of things.” When debating the construction of socialist wards and communes, this dictates that authorities can’t possibly design models detached from everyday life or impose stiff, purely cosmetic criteria. Every objective must organically stem from practical developmental demands, the public’s actual livelihood, and existing on-the-ground conditions.

Furthermore, as Marx meticulously analyzed in “Critique of the Gotha Program”, communist society initially bears the birthmarks of the old society. Consequently, forging socialist wards can’t be misconstrued as instantaneously churning out a flawless model. This must be a rigorous process of gradual transformation where people simultaneously build up productive forces, fine-tune social relations, and drastically elevate living standards.

Engels underscored that a socialist society isn’t carved in stone but remains in a state of perpetual reform. This thesis holds immense significance for HCMC, a rapidly evolving melting pot. While universal city-wide criteria are undeniably essential, the actual implication must explicitly allow each ward the breathing room to apply them flexibly based on unique characteristics.

Finally, Lenin’s profound historical lessons vividly illustrate that building socialist wards can’t be isolated from the heavy lifting of driving economic growth, supercharging labor productivity, unlocking broader social resources, and efficiently managing the transitional pivot.

Ho Chi Minh’s socialist ideology is relatable yet profoundly deep, firmly stating that socialism is a regime mastered by the people. The State must aggressively promote this mastery, mobilizing the publics proactive participation in socialist construction.

Fundamentally, it equates to an advanced economy relentlessly elevating the public’s physical and spiritual well-being. It’s a fiercely equitable system where earnings strictly align with labor. Uncle Ho advised that true prosperity requires ramping up production, practicing frugality, and prioritizing collective interests.

Projected to the grassroots level, these principles dictate that a socialist ward or commune must be a hub where locals take genuine ownership. They must harbor rock-solid community responsibility, cherish honest labor, and actively cultivate local culture, security, and economic landscapes.

The 2011 supplemented “Platform for National Construction” summarizes Vietnam’s socialist society as featuring wealthy citizens, a formidable nation, and a democratic, civilized ethos. Mastered by the people, it boasts an advanced economy and a pioneering culture steeped in national identity. It offers individuals an abundant life for comprehensive growth, securely anchored by a socialist State led by the Communist Party.

Drawing from these theoretical and practical bedrock foundations, it’s crystal clear that building socialist residential areas, wards, and communes in HCMC isn’t just some hollow, slogan-driven PR stunt. On the contrary, this has to be a fiercely concrete action blueprint armed with explicit metrics, a hard-and-fast roadmap, dedicated resources, rigorous inspection and evaluation protocols, and the substantive, deeply rooted participation of everyday citizens.

Firstly, authorities must leverage existing foundations from initiatives like the “All People Unite to Build Cultural Life in Residential Areas” campaign, alongside movements constructing civilized wards and safe neighborhoods. These established campaigns boast rock-solid practical grounding, massive participant forces, and seasoned organizational experience, successfully generating positive ripple effects throughout grassroots communities.

Riding on Resolution 09-NQ/TW and HCMC Party Congress documents, all 168 wards, communes, and the special zone must forge tailor-made standards reflecting ground-level realities. Since every locale possesses different socio-economic conditions, they must lean on a common framework to carve out unique identities. If all 168 units simultaneously build these socialist models, the city will successfully ignite a colossal movement perfectly synchronized in direction and fierce in execution.

Alongside a widespread rollout, HCMC should select localities to pilot this socialist ward model. Test-driving new policies before scaling up is a necessary, scientific maneuver. Each pilot focus must receive adequate investments in tailored mechanisms and should zero in on aggressively improving technical infrastructure like roads, power grids, and water systems, alongside renovating housing, schools, and digital networks.

Concurrently, it’s crucial to supercharge decentralization to these pilot units. The grassroots level must wield authority proportional to their mandates, armed with robust tools, competent workforces, and clear accountability mechanisms.

The ultimate criteria for assessing these socialist wards must be incredibly easy to digest, measure, and verify. Planners should concentrate on core clusters like maintaining formidable government organizations, ensuring citizens actively participate in oversight, and driving robust economic growth to radically elevate livelihoods.

Additionally, criteria must encompass safe living neighborhoods, meticulously nurtured social welfare, tailored education and healthcare, rock-solid security, environmental protection, a mass-serving digital pivot, and highly accountable grassroots cadres.

The most crucial rule of thumb is successfully dodging the trap of turning this campaign into a purely superficial pageant. Flashy titles don’t hold a candle to driving genuine, systemic change. Residents must tangibly witness vastly superior roads, convenient administrative procedures, ironclad neighborhood security, radically improved local clinics, better care for vulnerable demographics, and amplified voices.

Once the public personally tastes these practical benefits, they’ll proactively jump in and contribute enormously to the collective goal.

By Pham Duc Hai, former Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Commission – Translated by Thanh Tam