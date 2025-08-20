Over 40 percent of preschools in Ho Chi Minh City introduce English to children

Approximately 42 percent of preschools in Ho Chi Minh City, or 2,093 out of 4,942 institutions, have integrated English into their curriculum.

Yesterday, at the 2024–2025 academic year review conference and the implementation meeting for preschool education in 2025–2026, Head Luong Thi Hong Diep of the Preschool Education Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training (DOET), reported that in the 2024–2025 school year, 2,093 out of 4,942 preschool institutions (equivalent 42 percent) in the city introduced English to children.

Kids in preschools are taught English

This initiative aims to enhance the quality of early childhood education, provide children with foundational language skills before entering primary school, and advance the policy of making English a second language in the national school system.

However, the implementation remains uneven. Most efforts are concentrated within the public school system, while the rate among independent and private preschools remains low due to limited facilities, shortages of qualified teachers, and a lack of parental demand.

For the 2025–2026 school year, the DOET has directed non-public preschools and independent groups to strengthen communication with parents to promote understanding and encourage voluntary participation in English exposure activities. This approach not only supports children’s language development but also complements the integrated English program currently being rolled out. At the same time, the department will continue piloting an English proficiency assessment toolkit for preschoolers.

In parallel, the DOET will review and assess the existing school network to develop plans for restructuring, merging, or repurposing facilities where necessary. The city also plans to expand social investment in building new schools and replacing those that do not meet required standards.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan