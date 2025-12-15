National Assembly passes trio of education laws to globalize Vietnamese schools

The NA has passed three amended education laws that establish a legal framework for digital transformation, recognize vocational high school diplomas as equivalent to standard ones, and mandate a unified, free national textbook system by 2030.

Dr. Nguyen Huu Son of the HCMC Cadre Academy

The approved laws mentioned above consist of the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Education, the Law on Vocational Education, and the Law on Higher Education. These laws not only remove long-standing barriers but also create a new legal corridor for education and training to thrive amidst digital transformation, innovation, and the demand for higher-quality human resources.

Experts expect these reforms to generate strong momentum for the Vietnamese education system to achieve breakthroughs, gradually approaching international standards and better meeting the country’s development needs.

Dr. Nguyen Huu Son of the HCMC Cadre Academy praises the amended Law on Education for establishing a clear legal framework for innovation, digital transformation, and national databases. This legalization removes ambiguity, allowing new educational models to flourish.

Notably, the law regulates Artificial Intelligence (AI) under a risk control framework to ensure data safety and educational quality. Furthermore, legalizing the national education database enables data-driven governance, allowing agencies and schools to monitor training quality and analyze manpower needs while reducing administrative burdens.

A major highlight is the recognition of digital diplomas as legally equivalent to paper versions. This reduces forgery risks and facilitates rapid international authentication for recruitment and study abroad. Ultimately, this framework empowers schools to invest in smart governance systems, effectively bridging the gap between training and labor market demands.

Vice President of Nong Lam University-HCMC Tran Dinh Ly

Vice President of Nong Lam University-HCMC Tran Dinh Ly shared that the new points in all three laws will have a distinct impact. The amended Law on Higher Education, in particular, creates a clearer framework for universities to self-determine strategies, develop programs, build financial mechanisms, and attract high-quality personnel.

Promoting science, technology, and innovation enables higher education to serve not just as training grounds but as engines for research and technology transfer, contributing directly to socio-economic development, especially in strategic sectors.

The law adjusts content regarding diploma recognition, international cooperation, and university governance towards transparency and efficiency aligning with global practices. It expands training models, enhancing continuous, lifelong learning mechanisms and combining traditional and online learning.

These legislative documents represent a strategic key to improving the nation’s human capital. With this momentum, higher education institutions are set to enhance their autonomy, actively collaborate with enterprises, develop applied research, and tailor their training to the real needs of the workforce.

A crucial aspect is the clear regulation of connectivity from general education to university, ensuring seamless learning pathways. By linking training with socio-economic development through lecturers, experts, and policymakers, the laws maximize the creative capacity of individuals and collectives.

Chairman Nguyen Quang Tiep of Khoi Viet International College

Chairman Nguyen Quang Tiep of Khoi Viet International College commented that the amended Law on Vocational Education will revitalize the system by introducing the “Vocational High School” model. Equivalent to standard high school, this model integrates core knowledge with professional skills, enabling early workforce entry or university progression, aligned with workforce planning for specific industries, localities, and regions.

Chairman Nguyen Quang Tiep notes this solves post-secondary streamlining issues. Furthermore, digitalizing programs removes long-standing bottlenecks regarding transferability to higher education, creating dual benefits for institutions and learners.

Teachers and learners at Hoa Lu Kindergarten in Saigon Ward of HCMC during a lesson applying artificial intelligence (Photo: SGGP)

Key highlights of the new education laws 1. Law amending the Law on Education: Single textbook set: A single set of textbooks is implemented for unified nationwide use, replacing the previous “one program, multiple textbooks” policy.

Free textbooks: The State’s responsibility is legalized to provide free textbooks for general students, to be completed by 2030.

Job positions defined: For the first time, positions like accountants, treasurers, and school equipment staff are legally defined, paving the way for fairer salary and bonus regimes. 2. Law amending the Law on Vocational Education: Vocational high school: The “Vocational High School” tier is established. Its diploma is legally equivalent to a standard high school diploma, allowing graduates to take exams or be directly admitted to universities in relevant majors without detours.

Green skills integration: The integration of knowledge on renewable energy and clean technology into vocational curricula is mandated. 3. Law amending the Law on Higher Education: Governance reform: The University Council model is abolished to eliminate formalistic operations and overlapping power, aiming to unify authority under the Rector (President) for a more agile and decisive apparatus.

Special priority mechanisms: Priorities (land, budget) for schools training key sectors like AI, semiconductors, and biotechnology are legalized.

Business integration: Businesses are allowed to set up R&D centers and practice workshops on campus; faculty/students are encouraged to open Spin-off companies to commercialize inventions.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam