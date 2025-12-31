Education

HCMC to implement phone-free school program next January

On December 30, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, announced that the ‘No Mobile Phones or Electronic Devices During Recess’ program will be implemented starting from January 2026.

Statistics show that over 80 percent of students participate in at least one alternative activity during recess, while parental approval for these phone-free activities reaches more than 97 percent. (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative will be carried out across all secondary and high schools, multi-level schools, continuing education centers, and vocational-continuing education centers in Ho Chi Minh City.

The widespread implementation aims to positively transform students’ passive use of mobile phones, thereby promoting communication, intellectual engagement, and physical activity during recess. This initiative is also intended to support the successful realization of the ‘Happy Schools’ program and broader school health objectives.

Statistics show that over 80 percent of students participated in at least one alternative activity during recess, while parental approval for these phone-free activities reached more than 97 percent.

Previously, from October to December 2025, the initiative was piloted at 16 educational institutions across the city. Starting January 2026, schools in Ho Chi Minh City will restrict students from using mobile phones during recess.

