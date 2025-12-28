Schools’ heads in HCMC allowed to flexibly arrange Lunar New Year holiday

Heads of educational facilities in Ho Chi Minh City may flexibly schedule the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, with a maximum duration of 14 days.

Students of Hoa Binh Primary School (in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

On December 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training issued a notice to local ward and commune authorities, principals of high schools and multi-level schools, directors of continuing education centers, and heads of affiliated units, providing guidance on the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday schedule.

Accordingly, based on Official Letter No. 8082/UBND-VX dated December 26, 2025, from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday schedule for the city’s education sector, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has announced the specific holiday dates for the Lunar New Year 2026.

In general, the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday for preschools, general education schools, and continuing education institutions in Ho Chi Minh City will run from February 12, 2026 (the 25th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) to February 22, 2026 (the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

However, based on Decision No. 640/QD-UBND dated August 14, 2025, by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the 2025–2026 academic year calendar, heads of educational institutions may independently plan their school schedules and flexibly adjust the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday for students, provided that the break does not exceed two weeks.

Any adjustments must ensure compliance with the requirement of at least 35 weeks of actual teaching, assessment, and evaluation, while maintaining the schedule, duration, and quality of education and aligning with the city’s overall academic calendar framework.

