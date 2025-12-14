Exceptional graduates granted VND150 million upon their recruitment in Hai Phong

The northern city of Hai Phong has just issued a resolution outlining policies to attract talented individuals and high-quality human resources for the city’s development.

Hai Phong City has recently released a resolution that details policies aimed at attracting and effectively utilizing talented individuals as well as high-quality human resources to foster the city’s development through 2030, with a long-term vision extending to 2050.

Numerous incentive policies are in place to support outstanding graduates when they begin working in agencies of Hai Phong City.

The resolution by the Hai Phong City People’s Council sets out policies to attract and employ talented individuals and high-quality human resources to work in Party, government, mass organization agencies, and public service units managed by Hai Phong City.

The resolution applies to talented individuals and high-quality personnel in fields such as education, science and technology, information and communications technology, biotechnology, marine economy, culture, sports, tourism and services, mechanical engineering, processing, electronics, telecommunications, logistics services, marine science and technology, high-tech industry, high-tech agriculture, circular economy, urban development and management, architectural planning and management, construction, law enforcement, and other areas aligned with the city’s development needs.

Accordingly, Hai Phong City will provide a one-time financial incentive after recruitment for eligible individuals, divided into six levels of support. The highest level of support is VND500 million (US$18,986) for those with the rank of professor, while the lowest is VND150 million for outstanding graduates.

Regarding income support:

Outstanding graduates will receive an allowance equal to 1.5 times the regional minimum wage multiplied by the actual months worked in a year.

Those with a master’s degree or equivalent, or medical residency doctors, will receive 2 times the regional minimum wage multiplied by the actual months worked.

Doctoral degree holders and equivalent will receive 3 times the regional minimum wage multiplied by the actual months worked.

Associate professors and above will receive 4 times the regional minimum wage multiplied by the actual months worked.

Individuals with exceptional qualifications, competence, and practical experience who transfer from other localities to work in eligible city units will receive 2 times the regional minimum wage multiplied by the actual months worked.

Regarding scholarship policies, Hai Phong City will grant 100 percent tuition scholarships to students who win first, second, or third prizes in national academic or scientific competitions, or gold, silver, or bronze medals in international competitions. These students must commit to study and graduate with at least a “Good” rating from universities in Vietnam or abroad.

High school graduates from Hai Phong who win first prizes in city-level academic or scientific contests, or score 27 points or higher in the national high school exam for admission to public universities in Hai Phong, will also receive 100 percent tuition scholarships, provided they commit to completing university with at least a “Good” rating.

The city will continue to grant 100 percent tuition scholarships to graduates with “Good” or “Excellent” classifications from universities in fields serving Hai Phong’s development, if they pursue postgraduate studies and commit to working for at least five years within two years after graduation at eligible city agencies or units in their trained field.

For policies commissioning experts, scientists, and exceptionally talented individuals to carry out city projects or tasks, financial compensation is structured into two categories.

Under contractual arrangements, experts may receive between VND30 million and VND100 million per month. For city-level commissioned scientific and technological projects, experts are entitled to research allowances as stipulated by regulations. If a project is evaluated as “Excellent” by the city’s council and proves widely applicable in practice, the expert will be awarded an additional bonus equal to 25 percent of the total state-funded project budget, with a maximum of VND500 million per project.

Those recruited from other localities to work in Hai Phong will receive travel support of VND5 million per month during their assignment and will be given priority in purchasing social housing under city policies.

The city will also continue to train and develop high-quality human resources after recruitment. Talented individuals and high-quality personnel sent for higher-level training who commit to working at least five years for city agencies or units after completing their program will receive VND200 million in training support upon earning a Doctorate or equivalent degree.

Officials, civil servants, and public employees whose technical innovations, projects, or initiatives are rated “Excellent” at the city level or higher and effectively applied in practice will, in addition to existing entitlements, receive a reward equivalent to 20 percent of the generated value, capped at VND500 million per innovation or initiative.

These policies will take effect on January 1, 2026.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan