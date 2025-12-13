Students winning int’l Olympiads, science and engineering competitions commended

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with and commended students who won awards at the 2025 international Olympiads and science & engineering competitions at the Presidential Palace on December 12.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with and commended teachers and students who won awards at the 2025 international Olympiads and science & engineering competitions at the Presidential Palace on December 12.

The program, organized jointly by the Ministry of Education and Training and the Office of the President, aims to honor and recognize the achievements of students in the 2025 international Olympiads and science & engineering competitions.

Director of the Department of Quality Management under the Ministry of Education and Training, Huynh Van Chuong, reported that in 2025, Vietnam’s education sector continued to achieve significant milestones. Successes at international and regional Olympiads, as well as the 2025 science & engineering competitions, serve as clear evidence of Vietnam’s standing in the region and on the global stage.

Specifically, in 2025, Vietnam fielded seven teams for international and regional Olympiads, with a total of 37 student participants. All contestants won awards, including 13 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals. Compared to 2024, the 2025 results represent an increase of 1 gold medal and 1 silver medal, underscoring the nation’s remarkable advancement in high-achieving education.

In addition, at the 2025 International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), all eight Vietnamese students won awards, including 3 Gold Medals, 1 Silver Medal, 3 Bronze Medals, and 1 Certificate of Merit, placing Vietnam fourth among the 60 participating countries.

In 2025, many Vietnamese students achieved outstanding results in the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad, the 9th European Physics Olympiad, the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMChO), the Abu Rayhan-Beruni International Chemistry Olympiad in Uzbekistan, and the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IOAI) in China.

Notably, this year marks a historic milestone as the Vietnamese team won 2 second-place awards, 1 third-place award, 3 fourth-place awards, and 4 special prizes from sponsors at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) held in the United States. This represents the highest achievement by Vietnamese students in 13 years since the national-level Science & Engineering Competition was established and Vietnam began participating in the international fair in 2013.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents awards to students winning the 2025 international Olympiads and science & engineering competitions.

At the ceremony, 19 students were honored with the Labor Order, and 5 students received Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister.

Specifically, 7 students were awarded the Second-Class Labor Order, 12 students received the Third-Class Labor Order, and 5 students were presented with Certificates of Merit by the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan acknowledged, praised, and congratulated the outstanding achievements of the education sector and the students in the 2025 International Olympiads and science & engineering competitions.

She noted that, alongside the country’s overall progress, the education sector has made significant strides, gradually approaching the world’s advanced achievements and standards. At international Olympiads and science & engineering competitions, Vietnam continues to strengthen its position, with each year’s results surpassing those of the previous year.

The students’ achievements are the result of the education sector’s continuous efforts, the dedication of teachers, and the support from all levels of government and society at large. They also serve as a vivid testament to the effectiveness of the education reform policies consistently pursued by the Party and State, which place people at the center, intelligence as the driving force, and education as the foundation for the nation’s sustainable development.

On the same day, the Ministry of Education and Training held a meeting and commendation program for students who won awards at the 2025 international Olympiads and science & engineering competitions, aimed at encouraging and motivating the students while honoring the teachers, schools, and education management units that made significant contributions to these achievements in 2025.

During the event, the ministry awarded Certificates of Merit from the Minister of Education and Training and presented commemorative medals to students, collectives, and individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance in training, teaching, mentoring, and leading student teams to win awards.

Presentation of Certificates of Merit from the Minister of Education and Training to outstanding collectives

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Do Danh Bich, Head of the Vietnamese team for the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) and Chair of the Physics Department at Hanoi National University of Education, proposed that the State continue to develop national scholarship programs for students who win international Olympiad awards, linked to key sectors and top global universities.

He also recommended establishing mechanisms to encourage and attract students to return home, creating a conducive research and working environment with appropriate incentives so that they can make long-term contributions to the country.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh