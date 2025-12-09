HCMC’s students to have up to four days off for 2026 New Year holiday

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training stated that for the 2026 New Year holiday, schools may schedule a break for students from Thursday, January 1, 2026, to Sunday, January 4, totaling four days.

Students of the Tran Dai Nghia High school for the Gifted in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Make-up classes for Friday, January 2, may be conducted online or rescheduled to the following Saturday to ensure the curriculum is completed.

As for the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, Ho Chi Minh City plans to give students a 14-day break, from February 9 to February 22, 2026 (from the 22nd day of the last month to the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The information was provided by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training at the first-semester briefing for general education of the 2025–2026 school year, held on December 9.

This year, New Year’s Day (January 1, 2026) falls on a Thursday. Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Ha Nguyen, said that the department has granted schools the autonomy to decide. Principals will determine the number of days students will have off for the New Year holiday.

Related News Prime Minister approves 9-day Tet break for 2026

By Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh