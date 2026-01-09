Rising school violence sparks urgent call for psychological support

Following tragic incidents of school violence, experts and educators in Vietnam are urgently implementing psychological support models to address rising student stress and behavioral deviation.

The “School Psychology Room” model at Phu Hoa 3 Primary School

Recently, social media has been abuzz with a video clip recording an incident where an 8th-grade female student was gang-beaten by classmates at An Dien Secondary School in Long Nguyen Ward of HCMC. The cause stemmed from a conflict while lining up for physical education, after which the students arranged to meet in the restroom to fight. The incident left the 8th-grade student with multiple injuries and severe psychological trauma.

Prior to this, at Dang Thai Mai High School in Quang Binh Commune of Thanh Hoa Province, two 12th-grade students blocked the road and used their hands, feet, and helmets to chase and beat an 11th-grade one. The consequence resulted in the death of a 12th-grade student. The incident shocked many parents and students at the school and caused immense grief for the victim’s family.

Following recent acts of school violence, Ms. Thanh, a resident of Phu Hoa 3 Neighborhood in Phu Loi Ward of HCMC shared that these incidents show students are currently very easily agitated, leading to uncontrolled behaviors. Many incidents occur at school, but parents are informed late, making it difficult to prevent them from the start.

Assoc Prof Dr Dinh Phuong Duy, Chairman of the HCMC Association of Psycho-Pedagogical Sciences, believes that school violence is a problem that requires adequate attention and serious remediation.

Although Government Decree No.80/2017/ND-CP dated July 17, 2017 clearly stipulates a safe educational environment and school violence prevention, often it is only after incidents with serious consequences occur that the family, school, and community pay attention and condemn them.

“The psychology of students today shows signs of development different from social knowledge of many years ago. When students live in an environment where it seems ‘no one understands me,’ they find their own ways to adapt to stay safe. This can naturally lead them to deviant behaviors and cause school violence,” assessed Assoc Prof Dr Dinh Phuong Duy.

Issues related to school psychology are always hot topics, creating significant pressure and stress not only for students but also affecting the school’s educational activities. Problems such as depression, anxiety, school bullying, academic stress, and exam pressure are appearing more frequently, not just in individual students but in groups.

To limit the negative impact of these factors on students’ mental health, Phu Hoa 3 Primary School in Phu Loi Ward of HCMC has built a “School Psychology Room” model. The model is constructed right in the schoolyard space, designed in an open, colorful, and student-friendly manner. With this model, students can come and talk to untangle issues that are difficult to express.

Principal Le Thi Kim Thuy of Phu Hoa 3 Primary School said the model aims to help the school and teachers listen to and understand students’ psychological difficulties; prompt awareness and solutions for specific cases; and encourage students to effectively resolve their own difficulties.

According to Deputy Head Vu Xuan Huong of the Faculty of Psychology and Education at Nguyen Tat Thanh University, for children and students to have a comprehensive and safe development environment, the key solution is an approach based on early prevention and multi-disciplinary intervention. It is necessary to strengthen the role of psychologists in schools, train teachers on age psychology, and promote close coordination between family, school, and community. More importantly, children need to be listened to, respected, and equipped with self-protection capabilities, thereby minimizing risks that can affect their future in the long term.

Meanwhile, Principal Vu Thanh Duong of Nguyen Trai Secondary School in Phu Giao Commune of HCMC informed that communication work regarding mental health and organizing periodic thematic sessions on emotional management, conflict resolution skills, abuse prevention, and digital safety are focused on by the school board.

The school’s Psychological Counseling and Social Work Team has received, advised, and provided psychological support for many students facing difficulties in studying, peer relationships, career orientation, and psychological pressure; simultaneously connecting with homeroom teachers and parents for timely intervention.

As stated by psychological experts, for students to develop comprehensively, joint efforts from many sides are required. This involves the synchronous and rhythmic coordination of the family, school, and society to closely monitor students’ psychological developments, helping them understand the true nature of problems to handle them appropriately and avoid regrettable consequences.

By Cao Son – Translated by Thanh Tam