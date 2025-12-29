Schools promote cultural heritage through traditional arts for students

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City’s vibrant arts scene has seen a growing movement to bring traditional Vietnamese performing arts into schools, fostering cultural awareness and love for national heritage among students.

Artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Traditional Opera Theater perform an excerpt from the opera "Tran Hung Dao" for students of Van Lang Secondary School

As the year draws to a close, the courtyard of Van Lang Secondary School in Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Dinh Ward bursts with excitement. More than 500 students eagerly learn how to apply traditional makeup and perform basic movements from hat boi, Vietnam’s classical opera, under the guidance of artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Hat Boi Art Theater. They then enjoy excerpts from plays about historical figures such as Tran Hung Dao and Vo Thi Sau.

The students’ enthusiastic applause for beautiful melodies and elegant gestures shows how traditional theater, once thought distant from the youth, has become approachable and engaging. “In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven society, children sometimes lack moments of reflection. Folk and traditional arts offer them that pause, a chance to absorb beauty and emotion, enriching their inner lives,” shared Principal Tran Ngoc Lam of Van Lang Secondary School.

Throughout 2025, hundreds of performances under the School Stage program have been held, featuring diverse art forms, from hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera) and cai luong (reformed opera) to revolutionary and folk music. These performances have introduced students to the richness of Vietnam’s artistic heritage, deepening their understanding and love for the nation’s traditional culture.

Beyond performances, the School Stage has become a platform for young art enthusiasts to perform, discover their talents, and nurture the next generation of artists. Recently, students from FPT University Ho Chi Minh City who are passionate about traditional arts collaborated with artists from Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater to perform at Ngo Thoi Nhiem Primary, Secondary, and High School in Binh Tan Ward. Their program featured cai luong excerpts and traditional musical instruments.

Students were introduced to various folk instruments and joined in singing familiar songs such as Trong Com, Bac Kim Thang, Viet Tiep Cau Chuyen Hoa Binh, and Co Khong Giu Mat Dung Tim. “We are delighted by the students’ warm reception and enthusiastic responses during these performances. That joy motivates us to continue participating in similar programs to spread the love of traditional arts to the wider community,” said artist Kim Long, lecturer in traditional music at FPT University Ho Chi Minh City.

Enhancing knowledge and fostering passion amongst young people

Due to the nature of stage drama, it is challenging for theaters to bring plays directly into schools. However, many have found creative solutions. For example, Hoang Thai Thanh Drama Theater has collaborated with several high schools such as Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nguyen Thuong Hien, Marie Curie, and Tran Phu to organize trips for students to watch educational plays tied to their literature curriculum, such as The Rose Pinned on the Shirt, The Remaining Coriander, The Hand of Heaven, and Strands of Hair.

After each performance, students write reflective essays to express their impressions and insights, helping to strengthen their literary thinking and emotional connection to the art form.

Artist and director Ai Nhu, co-founder of the private Hoang Thai Thanh Theater, shared: “The most rewarding thing after 13 years of organizing performances for students is seeing many former students who are now working adults, even those studying or living abroad, return to the theater with their families to enjoy new productions.”

In addition to institutional efforts, many young people have independently initiated projects linked to school stage programs. One example is Thien Sac Van Dien (A Thousand Shades of Beauty), created by students of the Multimedia Communication class (K23 cohort) at Hutech University Ho Chi Minh City.

Student Nguyen Tan Dat, one of the project organizers, said: “We chose hat boi because we wanted this art form to feel closer to university students through exhibitions of costumes, traditional mask painting, and live hat boi performances. We hope to share the beauty of the national culture with Gen Z students like ourselves.”

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Anh Quan