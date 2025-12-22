Education

Ho Chi Minh City students enjoy one-day New Year holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has announced that all administrators, teachers, and students across the city will observe a one-day holiday for New Year’s Day 2026, falling on Thursday, January 1.

Ho Chi Minh City students will enjoy a one-day New Year holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

During the holiday, educational institutions are required to fly the national flag and arrange work based on their plans during the holidays while coordinating with the police and local authorities to ensure security and safety at their premises.

Ahead of the holiday, schools are required to inspect electrical systems and fire prevention and firefighting equipment, conduct thorough cleaning of facilities and classrooms to maintain a “green, clean, and beautiful” environment, and strictly implement disease prevention and control measures, if applicable, in accordance with directives from the city authorities and the health sector.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

