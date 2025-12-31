EU funds Vietnam with EUR50 million for vocational education development

The Ministry of Education and Training and the European Union (EU) signed a financing agreement for the Vietnam-EU vocational education program project.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and Acting Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, Rafael De Bustamante at the signing ceremony

The project has a total funding of over EUR50 million and will be implemented over 5 years. This is the first and largest technical assistance project for vocational education co-funded by the EU, the French Government, and the German Government.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son emphasized that the Ministry of Education and Training is committed to promptly implementing the necessary tasks immediately after the agreement is signed, while making every effort to ensure the project achieves the highest effectiveness, contributing to improving the quality of vocational education, strengthening the capacity of vocational education institutions, and enhancing vocational skills for Vietnamese youth.

Rafael De Bustamante, Acting Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, emphasized that the signing ceremony was a significant milestone, marking the success of the joint efforts of all parties to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to serve Vietnam's sustainable development.

Through the integration of content on green technology, renewable energy, innovation, the project directly contributes to Vietnam's sustainable development program, as well as the goals of the National Assembly's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in national science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan