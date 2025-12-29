Ministry of Education and Training announces key achievements in 2025

The Ministry of Education and Training on December 29 announced 10 key achievements in the education and training sector in 2025.

Among the key achievements were advances in digital transformation, the implementation of English as a second language in schools and high-quality human resource development.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Ministry of Education and Training at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the education sector, held in conjunction with the opening of the new academic year on the morning of September 5.

Key highlights include the issuance of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, which identifies education and training as a decisive factor for the nation’s future and a key driver of rapid development. In 2025, the Party and State adopted a series of major education policies, including nationwide tuition exemptions for public students from preschool to upper secondary level, approval of a national program to modernize education from 2026–2035, and investment in boarding schools in border areas.

The year also marked unprecedented institutional reform, with four education-related laws and four National Assembly resolutions passed, providing a comprehensive legal foundation for a modern education system.

The Vietnamese team joined the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad, 2025.

Other notable achievements include the completion of the comprehensive renewal of general education curricula and textbooks and successfully administering the first upper secondary graduation examination in accordance with the 2018 curriculum; impressive results achieved by Vietnamese students in international academic Olympiads; and significant advances in higher education rankings and STEM enrollment.

Digital transformation continued to be a key focus of the education sector, with national education databases largely completed, online exam registration fully implemented, digital access to academic records via VNeID, and pilot applications of artificial intelligence in teaching, learning and education management.

