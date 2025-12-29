Education

Ministry of Education and Training announces key achievements in 2025

SGGPO

The Ministry of Education and Training on December 29 announced 10 key achievements in the education and training sector in 2025.

Among the key achievements were advances in digital transformation, the implementation of English as a second language in schools and high-quality human resource development.

1-4224-2636.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Ministry of Education and Training at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the education sector, held in conjunction with the opening of the new academic year on the morning of September 5.

Key highlights include the issuance of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, which identifies education and training as a decisive factor for the nation’s future and a key driver of rapid development. In 2025, the Party and State adopted a series of major education policies, including nationwide tuition exemptions for public students from preschool to upper secondary level, approval of a national program to modernize education from 2026–2035, and investment in boarding schools in border areas.

The year also marked unprecedented institutional reform, with four education-related laws and four National Assembly resolutions passed, providing a comprehensive legal foundation for a modern education system.

1-1788-5364.jpg
The Vietnamese team joined the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad, 2025.

Other notable achievements include the completion of the comprehensive renewal of general education curricula and textbooks and successfully administering the first upper secondary graduation examination in accordance with the 2018 curriculum; impressive results achieved by Vietnamese students in international academic Olympiads; and significant advances in higher education rankings and STEM enrollment.

Digital transformation continued to be a key focus of the education sector, with national education databases largely completed, online exam registration fully implemented, digital access to academic records via VNeID, and pilot applications of artificial intelligence in teaching, learning and education management.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ministry of Education and Training key achievements in 2025 digital transformation the implementation of English as a second language in schools high-quality human resource development enewal of general education curricula STEM enrollment higher education rankings academic records via VNeID pilot applications of artificial intelligence

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn