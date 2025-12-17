Education

Vietnam opens border schools to Lao students

Vietnam and Laos strengthen educational ties with plans for joint university and student exchanges. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Lao Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalith Mangnormek to deepen educational collaboration.

Yesterday, at the Government Office, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Thongsalith Mangnormek, Minister of Education and Sports of Laos, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the groundbreaking ceremony for a school in the border area with Laos (Photo: VGP)

During the meeting, the Prime Minister proposed that the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports work closely with Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training to effectively implement the project “Enhancing the Quality and Efficiency of Vietnam–Laos Cooperation in Education and Human Resource Development for the 2021–2030 Period.”

He emphasized the need for stronger, more practical, and effective educational cooperation and connections between the two countries. The Prime Minister also suggested early development and implementation of the project to establish the Laos–Vietnam University in Laos and to facilitate the admission of Lao students to Vietnamese boarding schools in border provinces.

Minister Thongsalith Mangnormek shared that both sides are currently working on establishing and constructing the Laos–Vietnam University in Laos. The Lao side has also developed a pilot plan to send Lao students from border areas to study at schools in Vietnam.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

