Over 3,400 traffic violations detected by AI cameras in HCMC since September 1

On the afternoon of October 9, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, in coordination with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on the city’s socio-economic issues.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, presided over the conference.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Division provides reports at the conference.

Delivering remarks at the conference, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Division (PC08), reported that the city has connected over 1,000 traffic surveillance cameras.

Among them, 31 AI-powered cameras automatically identify traffic violations and send the information to the Traffic Police Division’s command center.

These AI cameras are installed along major roads such as Dien Bien Phu, Vo Thi Sau, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nguyen Thi Dinh, Nguyen Huu Canh, Pasteur and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh and others.

Since September 1, AI cameras have detected more than 3,400 traffic violations. Among these, there are many cases in which a single vehicle committed multiple violations.

The total fines amount to approximately VND2 billion (US$75,919), and over 1,000 drivers have had demerit points applied to their driver’s licenses.

At the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Bao Cuong, Head of the Labor, Wage and Social Insurance Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, stated that, regarding the minimum wage level projected to be applied from January 1, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor proposed adjusting the minimum wage regional classification for the communes and wards of Kim Long, Chau Duc, Ngai Giao, Nghia Thanh, Long Hai, Long Dien, and the Con Dao special administrative zone.

This adjustment is a positive policy direction, contributing to ensuring fairness and better suitability to the socio-economic development conditions of each area. To ensure the effective implementation of the minimum wage regulations and to closely reflect real-life conditions, the municipal Department of Internal Affairs and relevant units proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recommend to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to submit to the Government to promptly issue the Decree on the 2026 minimum wage level.

By Thu Huong, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong