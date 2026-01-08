Ho Chi Minh City to crack down on illegal animal trading and slaughter

Ho Chi Minh City will intensify inspections and enforcement in 2026 to firmly handle violations related to the transport, trading, and slaughter of animals and animal products without proper origin or authorization.

Vets and police officers work together to inspect transportation of animal products

A report presented at the 2026 conference of civil servants and employees of the livestock production and animal health division in Ho Chi Minh City held recently revealed that nearly 63 percent of the city’s pig population and over 73 percent of its poultry are now managed using technological processes in farming and supervision.

According to Tran Phu Cuong, head of the livestock production and animal health division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, the unit will strengthen coordination with local authorities to detect and strictly handle illegal activities involving animals and animal products across its jurisdiction.

As a result, animal diseases such as lumpy skin disease, foot-and-mouth disease, and African swine fever have been largely brought under control.

Vo Thanh Giau, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, speaks at the conference

During the event, Vo Thanh Giau, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, praised the livestock production and animal health division for promptly stabilizing its structure and formal operations after the recent merger. He stressed that by 2026, the unit must rigorously follow the principle of "wherever there is livestock, there must be management".

Additionally, he urged for a swift digital transformation and the creation of a thorough and precise livestock database encompassing farm sizes, locations, and species to be integrated into the city’s central data system.

Tran Phu Cuong, head of the livestock production and animal health division, speaks at the conference

Head Tran Phu Cuong further noted that in the first half of 2026, the livestock production and animal health division will focus on finalizing and advising on new policies to improve benefits and incentives for local veterinary staff. In addition, the agency will work closely with local authorities to enforce no-livestock zones and tighten control over illegal transportation, trading, and slaughtering of animals and animal products of unclear origin.

The division also plans to continue advancing digital transformation and applying modern technologies in operations and management to enhance public service efficiency.

On August 30, 2025, the livestock production and animal health division in Ho Chi Minh City was reorganized under Decision No. 1140/QD-UBND by the municipal People’s Committee. It merged with its peers in former Binh Duong Province and Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province not including crop production and agricultural extension.

