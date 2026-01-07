Two successful organ transplants mark medical breakthroughs in HCMC

The University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City yesterday announced it had successfully performed simultaneous heart and liver transplants from a single organ donor.

Medical staff of the surgery

The heart transplant recipient was a 61-year-old man who had suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy for over a decade and had progressed to end-stage heart failure. The liver transplant recipient was a 16-year-old boy with advanced chronic liver disease that had developed into end-stage cirrhosis and acute liver failure, complicated by severe coagulation disorders.

Through coordination with the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center, compatible donor organs were allocated for both patients. The University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with 115 People’s Hospital, dispatched a specialized surgical team to retrieve the organs according to standard procedures.

Both surgeries were completed smoothly. Within three hours, the transplanted heart began beating steadily, and the patient’s circulatory indicators showed marked improvement. In the liver transplant, the graft quickly regained blood flow and began producing bile. Postoperative liver function and hemodynamic parameters improved positively, signaling successful early outcomes for both transplants.

Later that evening, Tu Du Hospital reported another major achievement — its 13th successful fetal cardiac intervention in collaboration with Children’s Hospital 1. The expectant mother was admitted at 1:50 p.m. on January 5, at 27 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy. The fetus had been diagnosed with pulmonary valve atresia and moderate right ventricular hypoplasia, a rare and rapidly worsening congenital heart defect.

Given the complexity of the condition, an urgent joint consultation between specialists from both hospitals concluded that fetal balloon valvuloplasty was necessary to open the pulmonary valve, improve blood flow to the lungs, and support right ventricular development.

The delicate procedure was performed on the morning of January 6 and lasted 70 minutes. After the intervention, the mother was fully conscious with stable vital signs. Both the mother and the fetus are now reported to be in stable condition.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan