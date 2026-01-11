Baby on board: Woman gives birth on SE4 train from Saigon to Hanoi

A 34 year old woman gave birth to a boy on the SE4 train from Saigon to Hanoi this morning, say officials of Vietnam Railways.

Staff of Vietnam Railways carry the newborn

Vietnam Railways, the national railway carrier of Vietnam, today reported that on the night of January 10, a woman went into labor and gave birth aboard train SE4 while it was traveling from Saigon to Hanoi. The birth took place with the assistance of the train crew and several passengers.

According to initial information, at around 11:10 p.m. on January 10, as the train was running between Vinh and Thanh Hoa, the 34 year old mother-to-be began experiencing severe abdominal pain and showed signs of labor.

The train crew immediately arrived to check her condition, organized emergency assistance, and called on passengers with medical expertise to help with the delivery.

Shortly afterward, the woman successfully gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing about 2.1 kilograms.

To ensure the health and safety of both mother and child, the crew reported the situation to railway operations control and requested permission to stop at Cau Giat Station in Nghe An Province.

At the station, the crew coordinated with local authorities to arrange an ambulance and escorted the mother and newborn to a nearby hospital for timely medical care and postnatal observation.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan