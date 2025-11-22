Health

Thong Nhat Hospital sends doctors, medical staff to support Khanh Hoa Province

SGGPO

Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has sent ten doctors and medical staff to Khanh Hoa province to assist residents with medical care and help mitigate the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

The doctors and medical staff departed at 10:30 p.m. on November 21, immediately after receiving the mission.

dsc07546-8556-7460.jpg
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, encourages the doctors before they departs.

Before the journey, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital held a meeting to assign the task and offer his encouragement to the medical team, as well as praise the team’s sense of responsibility and urgency.

He also instructed them to coordinate closely with local authorities and healthcare agencies to ensure effective and safe assistance.

The Thong Nhat Hospital task force includes ten doctors from departments of Emergency, Anesthesiology and Surgery, Intensive Care and Toxicology, Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery, and Internal Medicine.

dsc07585-6974-8575-2782-9729.jpg
Thong Nhat Hospital's task force

They brought essential medicines, equipment and compact personal gear to ensure quick, flexible deployment. The hospital will continue supplying additional materials and equipment to the task force in the following days.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

