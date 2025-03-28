Numerous transportation projects in HCMC inaugurated, broken ground

The year 2025 marks a significant milestone for Ho Chi Minh City’s transportation infrastructure as numerous key infrastructure projects have been operational.

Ho Chi Minh City has held grand groundbreaking ceremonies for several major transport projects, driving growth in Vietnam’s largest urban center. Residents have been excited about the near-completion of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

To ensure seamless connectivity with the new terminal, the Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa road project is being accelerated on these days to open to traffic by April 30.

Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City's Management Board of Traffic Works Construction and Investment, stated that as designed, this road including two ground-level entries and one elevated bridge.

The entire Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa road, including the elevated overpass leading to Truong Chinh – Cong Hoa intersection, is expected to be operational before April 30. This project provides a new direct access route to the domestic terminal.

On these days, a bustling atmosphere has been recorded at the construction site of the Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len Canal renovation project as hundreds of workers, engineers and machinery are working tirelessly, even through the night, to accelerate the progress of its final phase.

Dau An Phuc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, reported that the unit has been urging contractors to accelerate progress to open several sections to traffic in District 12, Go Vap District and part of Tan Binh District before the upcoming 2025 Reunification Day (April 30) holiday.

The HC1 underpass section at the An Phu interchange is ready open to traffic on the upcoming 2025 Reunification Day (April 30) holiday. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

As for the An Phu interchange which connects Mai Chi Tho Avenue and Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, the HC1 underpass section will open to traffic on the upcoming 2025 Reunification Day (April 30) holiday.

This underpass is part of the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway’s access road leading to Mai Chi Tho Avenue.

It is hoped that along with the expansion of the entire Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway, traffic flow in the eastern gateway of the city will been smooth in the future.

During this period, Ho Chi Minh City will also complete the upgrade and expansion of Duong Quang Ham Street in Go Vap District, complete the construction of Ba Lon Bridge and the access roads for the National Highway 50 expansion project connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Long An Province.

Aside from that, Ho Chi Minh City planned to launch a series of key transportation infrastructure projects this year.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City's Management Board of Traffic Works Construction and Investment Luong Minh Phuc, the 50-kilometer-long Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway project in Tay Ninh Province is expected to break ground in April.

With a total investment of VND16.730 trillion (US$654 million), the first phase of this project will feature four lanes with a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour and is scheduled for completion in 2027. This expressway will not only facilitate travel between Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province but also serve as a crucial gateway connecting Vietnam to Cambodia.

Several projects will also commence on April 30, including a pedestrian bridge over the Saigon River with an investment of VND1 trillion (US$39.2 million) and the renovation of Xuyen Tam Canal from Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River with an investment of VND17.23 trillion (US$674 million).

Additionally, component 2 under the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway project with an investment of VND2.42 trillion (US$95 million) will be launched to expand the National Highway No.22 from An Suong Intersection to the expressway entrance in Cu Chi District.

After the grand holiday, numerous projects of the city's gateways expansion will be also kicked off, including the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City– Long Thanh Expressway in the section through Ho Chi Minh City and the expansion of the connecting road to the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway. Notably, after 22 years of delay, the expansion of the National Highway No.13 from the Binh Phuoc Intersection will officially begin construction.

Another major project is the environmental restoration in the northern bank of the Doi Canal in District 8 with an investment of VND7.41 trillion (US$290 million). Meanwhile, the construction of Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh – Tham Luong will begin at the end of the year, running from East to West across the city to improve the public transportation system and alleviate traffic congestion.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has recently conducted on-site inspection of the construction progress at the An Phu Interchange in Thu Duc City.

Once these projects or construction packages are completed, the improved transportation network will create new development opportunities for the city and bring excitement to residents.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the city’s top priority in the upcoming time is to accelerate infrastructure investment, resolve delayed projects, put the projects into operation, and unlock resources for development as transportation plays a vital role acting as the vital factor for the economy; allocate VND36.433 trillion (US$1.4 billion) for transport sector this year. The figure accounts for 43 percent of the city’s total public investment of VND81.149 trillion (US$3.2 billion), an increase of 15 percent compared to the 2024 budget.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong