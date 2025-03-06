HCMC-Moc Bai expressway construction set to begin on September 2

The construction of component project 2 of the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway, including local access roads and overpasses across the route, is scheduled to start on September 2.

The construction of component project 2 of the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway is scheduled to start on September 2. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province have delimitated and demarcated boundary land between the two localities to implement the compensation, support, and resettlement plan in the first phase of the Ho Chi Minh City—Moc Bai expressway, Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, said on the evening of March 5.

The Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway has a total length of 51 kilometers with 3,027 border markers, including 1,083 border posts that have been installed by the Southern metropolis and 1,019 others placed by Tay Ninh Province.

The two localities have jointly installed 2,102 border markers on the road section with a length of 36.4 kilometers in the first phase, starting from February to March 15.

The installation of the remaining border posts, along with the handover of land in 11 communes of Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, and in 3 wards of Trang Bang Town, 5 communes in Go Dau District, and 2 communes in Ben Cau District, Tay Ninh Province, for the project will be carried out in the second phase from March 15 to 31.

The two localities are expected to complete the inventory and mapping work by April 30; approve the compensation and resettlement project by June 30; begin construction of component project 2, including local access roads and overpasses across the expressway, on September 2; and start construction of component project 1 in January 2026. The entire project is expected to be completed and open to traffic by December 31, 2027.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board is also focusing on coordinating with Tay Ninh Province to start the bomb and mine detection and clearance project on the two sides on April 25.

Design of the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway

In August 2024, the Prime Minister approved the investment policy of the first phase of the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway project under the model of a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

In the first phase, the HCMC—Moc Bai expressway has a route length of 51km, including 24.7km passing HCMC and 26.3km running through Tay Ninh.

The road is designed with six lanes with a total capital of VND19,617 billion (US$769.7 million). The project is set to start its construction in 2024 and is slated for completion by 2027.

The new expressway is expected to reduce traffic pressure on National Highway No. 22 and contribute to the economic and social development of the city, Tay Ninh Province, and neighboring countries, as well as shorten the travel time of passenger and freight transport between the southeastern region and Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh