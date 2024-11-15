Site handed over for Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa road project

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong on November 14 chaired a conference providing information on the city's socio-economic situation held at the HCMC Press Center.

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong chairs the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, Deputy Head of the Compensation and Site Clearance Committee of Hoc Mon District Hoang Van Quan said that the district handed over land to Ring Road 3 project six months earlier than proposed and gave 100 percent of the site to investors by the end of 2023. The road section of Ring Road 3 passing through Xuan Thoi Thuong, Xuan Thoi Son, Tan Hiep, and Tan Thoi Nhi communes is around 11.33 kilometers long.

At the construction site of Tran Quoc Hoan - Cong Hoa connecting road project (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Compensation and Site Clearance Committee of Tan Binh District Nguyen Tan Tai provided information about the land handover for the construction of the access road from Tran Quoc Hoan Street to Cong Hoa Street. The district has disbursed land compensation for 68 affected households of the Ring Road 3 project and organized a lottery for affected households to select resettlement land lots on November 2.

The district has worked with military units and handed over the land of 17 organizations to the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC.

In 2023, the district handed over more than 10 hectares of land, accounting for 97.8 percent, to the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC. The district has submitted a report to the city and the Ministry of National Defense to propose an additional allocation of around 2,900 square meters to offer resettlement support for affected households in the cleared area.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh