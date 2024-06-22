Numerous residents respond to swimming, drowning prevention movement

A ceremony encouraging all people to practice swimming and prevent drowning and responding to Children's Olympic Day, physical activities and sports for summer 2024 was launched on June 21.

This event took place at Phu Tho Diving Club in District 11, Ho Chi Minh City. The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City launched the movement.

Accordingly, drowning is a leading cause of death for children and youth in Vietnam.

Over the passing years, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has required departments, agencies and local authorities to promote swimming as an effective sport to enhance physical fitness as well as further prevent drowning among children and the community.

Regarding the swimming importance for everyone, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has been actively promoting propaganda and launching the activities for swimming and drowning prevention for children in recent years.

Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan stated that the Children's Olympic Day and the movement launch aim to remind and enhance the roles and responsibilities of government at all levels, agencies, families, schools and the society in the development of swimming education; as well as contribute to reducing drowning cases and repelling drowning accidents.

Right after the launching ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Underwater Sports to organize Ho Chi Minh City Children's Swimming Championship with the participation of 620 coaches and athletes from 20 swimming clubs.

The event is considered as a preparedness for the 10th National Phu Dong Sports Festival which is scheduled to open in July in Hai Phong City.

Some photos captured at the launching ceremony yesterday:

Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien poses a photo with young athletes. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong