Thousands of people join Olympic Run Day 2025

Nearly 5,000 participants from various departments, districts, armed forces, youth groups, workers and students in Ho Chi Minh City joined Olympic Run Day 2025 on Sunday morning.

As of March 23 morning, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee organized the Olympic Run Day for Public Health 2025 in Le Duan Street, District 1.

This annual community sports event for people of all ages carries a meaningful message about the importance of physical activity in daily life, promoting a healthy community and a strong nation.

Nearly 5,000 people join Olympic Run Day for 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Additionally, the 2025 Olympic Run Day is part of activities commemorating the 79th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Sports (March 27, 1946-2025) and a response to the campaign “All people exercise following the example of great President Ho Chi Minh”.

The event aims to encourage the spirit of sports and fitness among people.

The Olympic Run Day in Ho Chi Minh City featured two race distances of 2 kilometers and 4.5 kilometers, taking place in a joyful atmosphere.

Participants ran through downtown streets such as Le Duan, Dong Khoi, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Hue and Pasteur.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

