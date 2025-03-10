Ho Chi Minh City Weightlifting, Bodybuilding Federation partners with NCSF

The National Council on Strength and Fitness (NCSF) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ho Chi Minh City Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation, marking a significant milestone in the fitness and strength training industry in Vietnam.

The Ho Chi Minh City Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation signs a cooperation agreement with the National Council on Strength and Fitness, a globally recognized certification organization for exercise professionals, to elevate fitness coaching in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

This cooperation opens up opportunities for Vietnamese coaches to access internationally standardized training programs, as well as enhance professional standards in the fitness sector.

The National Council on Strength and Fitness is a leading globally recognized certification organization for exercise professionals.

Hustle Vietnam is proud to become the exclusive distributor of NCSF certification in the country, which not only helps standardize the fitness coaching industry but also creates new career opportunities for trainers.

As part of this initiative, the NCSF Vietnam is committed to collaborating with Infinity Academy to offer specialized training programs.

The Hustle Vietnam also aims to introduce modern training programs, helping local coaches to meet international standards.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation Huynh Ngoc Minh shared that the project will focus on collaborating with partner organizations to build a sustainable ecosystem towards continuous organization and development.

This initiative will meet the federation’s criteria as well as ensure the rights and responsibilities of trainees.

The President of the Ho Chi Minh City Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation also assessed that the event would mark a significant milestone, opening new advancements for the fitness coaching sector in Vietnam.

This initiative not only provides local trainers with access to internationally standardized training programs but also contributes to improving the quality and standards of the fitness sector in Vietnam.

By Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong