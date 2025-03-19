Vietnam experiments tactics against Cambodia ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers

Coach Kim Sang-sik is set to implement tactical experiments in Vietnam’s lineup as they face Cambodia in a friendly at 7:30 p.m. on March 19 in Binh Duong.

This match serves as a crucial dress rehearsal for the reigning ASEAN champions ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Laos six days later.

Compared to the squad that lifted the ASEAN Cup 2024, Vietnam will be without key figures such as Xuan Son, Van Toan, and Tan Tai, while Tien Linh and Dinh Trieu are unlikely to feature as they undergo load management to ensure optimal condition for the Laos clash. Despite these absences, Coach Kim Sang-sik still has a deep squad at his disposal, blending experienced players with promising talents. He is expected to test several new or previously underutilized players.

Tuan Hai is likely to start in the matchup against Cambodia on the evening of March 19.

In the attacking third, Pham Tuan Hai is expected to lead the line in place of Tien Linh, linking up with Bui Vi Hao in a dynamic two-man forward setup within a 3-5-2 formation. Coach Kim Sang-sik’s emphasis on squad rotation and youth integration could see Thai Son, Van Khang, and Minh Khoa earn valuable minutes, supporting midfield linchpins Hoang Duc, Quang Hai, and Ngoc Tan.

In the defensive line, with Bui Hoang Viet Anh sidelined due to injury, Coach Kim Sang-sik has opted against recalling veteran Que Ngoc Hai, instead granting young prospect Ly Duc an opportunity to gain high-level exposure ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers and 33rd SEA Games. The defensive unit is likely to be marshaled by the established trio of Thanh Chung, Tien Dung, and Duy Manh, whose cohesion in the 3-4-3 system has been a cornerstone of Vietnam’s backline stability.

Cambodia has made notable strides through its naturalization policy, incorporating high-quality players such as Kanmo, Takaki Ose, Abdel Kader Coulibaly, Yudai Ogawa, and Nick Taylor. However, they will be without Japanese center-back Hikaru Mizuno. Despite being considered the underdog, Cambodia’s physically imposing and experienced squad is expected to present a stern test for Vietnam.

In goal, with Nguyen Filip absent and Dinh Trieu only recently regaining full fitness, Nguyen Van Viet is likely to earn his first start. The goalkeeper from Song Lam Nghe An FC has showcased sharp reflexes and excellent shot-stopping ability in the V-League, making him a viable option between the posts.

Coach Kim Sang-sik is expected to test several new or previously underutilized players.

Coach Kim Sang-sik may initiate tactical adjustments from the attacking midfield, where Vo Hoang Minh Khoa, in fine form for B.Binh Duong, is expected to partner Doan Ngoc Tan, a tireless box-to-box midfielder with strong ball-winning capabilities. The wing-back positions will likely be occupied by Van Vi and Tien Anh, both of whom have delivered standout performances at club level.

This friendly serves as a crucial opportunity for Coach Kim Sang-sik to fine-tune Vietnam’s tactical framework, balancing squad cohesion with long-term planning for upcoming tournaments.

Projected lineup for Vietnam: Van Viet – Duy Manh, Tien Dung, Thanh Chung – Van Vi, Ngoc Tan, Minh Khoa, Tien Anh – Ngoc Quang, Tuan Hai, Vi Hao.

By Quoc Cuong, Huu Danh – Translated by Thuy Doan