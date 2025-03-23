Outstanding athletes, coaches honoured

The organising committee recognised and presented awards to 10 exceptional athletes, their five coaches, and three teams, alongside honouring five athletes with disabilities and their three coaches.

Athletes and coaches receives their certificates and awards for their remarkable achievement in the past year at the Vietnam Sport Glory Day in Hanoi on March 22. (Photo: VNA)

Athletes and coaches with outstanding achievements throughout the year were honored at Vietnam's Sport Glory Day 2025 in Hanoi on March 22.

The event was a collaboration between the Sports Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnam Olympic Committee, the Vietnam Paralympic Committee, and the Hanoi People's Committee. It also featured the launch of the Olympic Run Day for Public Health, an initiative promoting fitness and well-being.

These events are part of the celebrations marking the 79th anniversary of the National Sports Industry's Traditional Day (March 27, 1946–2025) and commemorate the day late President Ho Chi Minh penned the inspiring "A Call for All People to Exercise".

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong stated that "Vietnam's Sport Glory Day is not merely a meaningful occasion to honour and reward outstanding athletes and coaches but also an opportunity to reflect on the formation and development of Vietnamese sports over the past 79 years. It serves to inspire the patriotic emulation movement among sportspeople and motivates them to accomplish their significant objectives in 2025."

The organising committee recognised and presented awards to 10 exceptional athletes, their five coaches, and three teams, alongside honouring five athletes with disabilities and their three coaches.

Among the honourees, shooter Trinh Thu Vinh was recognised as the best athlete of the year, while powerlifter Le Van Cong earned the title of the No 1 athlete with disabilities for 2024.

The Hanoi People's Committee awarded Certificates of Merit to 29 coaches and athletes for their outstanding achievements.

Notably, Deputy Minister Cuong presented the Third-Class Labour Medal to powerlifter Cong and his coach Le Quang Thai. Công had secured a bronze medal for Vietnam at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

In addition to the annual awards, this year the organisers collaborated with TikTok to introduce a voting system featuring three categories: Most Favourite Athlete on TikTok (badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh), Most Favourite Sports Team on TikTok (national women's volleyball team), and Most Favourite Football Player on TikTok (striker Nguyen Xuan Son). These votes were conducted exclusively on the digital platform, allowing supporters to directly back their idols.

This marks the first time a sports voting initiative has been held entirely on a digital platform, empowering fans to actively participate through their votes.

"The overwhelming response from users highlights the significant influence of sports and the value of celebrating outstanding individuals and teams. We hope to continue fostering meaningful experiences, connecting the community further on our platform, and contributing to the shared activities of the nation's sports," said Nguyen Lam Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam.

After the awarding ceremony, nearly 1,000 delegates, guests, coaches, and athletes participated in the Olympic Run Day launch at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre.

After 10 years, millions of people have responded and chosen running as part of their daily life.

During this event, the SAV launched a response to the 33rd SEA Games and the 13th ASEAN Para Games which will be organised in December in Thailand.

