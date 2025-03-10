Women's national football teams have new head coach

Okiyama Masahiko, a Japanese coach with over three decades of experience in football, has been appointed as the new head coach of Vietnam's U17 and U20 women's football teams.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on March 10 officially announced the appointment of Okiyama Masahiko as the new head coach of the country’s U17 and U20 women's football teams, responsible for their training and development in preparation for upcoming international competitions.

Born on March 15, 1968, he is a Japanese coach with over three decades of experience in football. He previously served as the head coach of several national teams and clubs, including the Jordan women's national team from 2012 to 2014. He has also worked as a head coach at the Japan Football Association Women's Football Academy.

In addition, he has acted as a consultant for the Kanagawa women's team, helping young players develop both their skills and tactics. His achievements have earned him a strong reputation in the international women's football community.

This appointment marks a significant step for the VFF as it prepares for future international tournaments, with a focus on enhancing training quality and developing women's football talents for Vietnam.

Vietnamplus