Vietnam’s top female badminton player reaches German Open second round

Nguyen Thuy Linh advances to the women's singles second round at the Yonex German Open 2025.

The Yonex German Open 2025 badminton tournament kicked off on February 25 (local time) with the qualifying rounds for men’s and women’s singles. Nguyen Thuy Linh, seeded directly into the women’s singles main draw, did not have to compete in the qualifiers.

She played her opening match early on February 27 (Vietnam time) against France’s LeOnice Huet. Controlling the pace with a high-speed, attacking style, Nguyen Thuy Linh forced her opponent into a defensive position. She secured a dominant 2-0 victory (21-18, 21-9), advancing to the second round.

Her next opponent is Aakarshi Kashyap of India, currently ranked 48th in the world. This matchup is expected to be competitive, with Linh aiming for a deep run in the tournament. Last year, she reached the final of the German Open women’s singles event and finished as runner-up. The tournament is part of the BWF World Tour Super 300 series.

Nguyen Thuy Linh is currently ranked 29th in the world and is the sixth seed at the Yonex German Open 2025. After this event, she will continue her European tour, competing in tournaments in France, England, and Switzerland before returning to Vietnam to prepare for upcoming national team events.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese player Vu Thi Trang has climbed 19 spots in the latest BWF world rankings, now standing at 110th. Her rise comes after reaching the semifinals of the SBH Singapore International Challenge 2025.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan