Sumo martial art set for development in Ho Chi Minh City

The conference marked a new direction for the development of sumo martial arts in the city.
The event was attended by the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center, a delegation from the International Sumo Federation, including five internationally ranked sumo wrestlers. The conference was organized as part of the 10th Vietnam-Japan Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.
The participants debated key strategies for promoting martial art in Vietnam, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City.
According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center Ly Dai Nghia, sumo was introduced to Vietnam over 30 years ago but the martial art has yet to achieve significant breakthroughs in its development.
Secretary-General of the International Sumo Federation Nara Fumihiko affirmed that the federation has committed to supporting Ho Chi Minh City in developing sumo. He also belived that Vietnam would become an official member of the International Sumo Federation.
On this occasion, athletes from the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center had the opportunity to interact and train with internationally ranked sumo wrestlers from the International Sumo Federation.