Tran Thanh Luc crowned champion of Bogota 3-Cushion World Cup 2025

Tran Thanh Luc made history at the Bogota World Cup 3-Cushion 2025 in Colombia, overcoming reigning world No.1 Dick Jaspers (Netherlands) and former world champion Tasdemir Tayfun (Turkey) to claim his first major international title.

With this victory, he shed the "King of Second Place" label that had followed him after several runner-up finishes.

Tran Thanh Luc is the third Vietnamese player to win a World Cup title.

Tran Thanh Luc faced world number one Dick Jaspers, a player he had defeated in previous encounters, in the semifinal at 1 a.m. today (March 3). Despite Jaspers' reputation as a dominant force in billiards, he has often struggled against Tran Thanh Luc. After beating him in the group stage of the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 3-Cushion 2023 in Egypt, Tran Thanh Luc also eliminated Jaspers in the semifinals of the Binh Thuan World Championship 3-Cushion Individual 2024, where he secured his first world silver medal.

Jaspers started strong, stringing together series of 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 points to establish a commanding 24-10 lead. But Tran Thanh Luc quickly found his rhythm, responding with four consecutive series of 5, 4, 3, and 2 points to close the gap to 24-25 by the 13th inning. He then surged ahead with another 5-point series followed by a 7-point run, taking a 40-28 lead. From there, the young Vietnamese cueist completed a stunning comeback, defeating the world number one 50-37.

Tran Thanh Luc continues to defeat Dick Jaspers.

Tran Thanh Luc faced 2022 world champion Tasdemir Tayfun in the final match this morning. From the outset, he controlled the match, leading from start to finish. At the 13th inning, ahead 15-12, he executed a 7-point series to extend his advantage to 22-12. Maintaining his dominance, he reached 49-40 and had the chance to seal the victory. However, an unexpected miss on a bank shot gave his opponent a lifeline. Tasdemir capitalized with a 7-point run, narrowing the score to 47-49. Tran Thanh Luc then endured two scoreless turns, keeping the tension high. But when given a fourth opportunity, he delivered a brilliant three-cushion shot to secure a dramatic 50-47 triumph and his first World Cup title.

Tran Thanh Luc (left) defeats Tasdemir to win first World Cup title.

After finishing second in three major tournaments in 2024, including the World Championship, Tran Thanh Luc had been labeled Vietnamese billiards' "King of Second Place." By finally breaking through, he not only redeemed himself but also reinforced Vietnam’s status in global billiards. His victory earns him 80 ranking points, propelling him from 11th to 5th in the world rankings.

Tran Thanh Luc is now the third Vietnamese player to win a World Cup title, following in the footsteps of Tran Quyet Chien and Tran Duc Minh, alongside Bao Phuong Vinh’s World Championship triumph.

By Gia Man – Translated by Thuy Doan