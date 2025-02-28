Sports

Nguyen Thuy Linh advances to German Open Round 3 in just 40 minutes

Nguyen Thuy Linh continued her impressive run at the Yonex German Open 2025, securing a second-round victory in women’s singles to advance to the third round.

Nguyen Thuy Linh dominates Round 2 to advance to the women's singles Round 3.

Playing late on February 27 (Vietnam time), Nguyen Thuy Linh faced India’s Aakarshi Kashyap. She dominated the first set with aggressive attacks, winning 21-14. The second set was more competitive, but Nguyen Thuy Linh maintained control to secure a 21-17 win, sealing a 2-0 victory in 40 minutes.

In the third round, she will face India’s Tasnim Mir. With second seed Beiwen Zhang (USA) withdrawing due to injury, Nguyen Thuy Linh has a strong chance to progress further.

The Yonex German Open 2025 is a BWF World Tour Super 300 event. Nguyen Thuy Linh is Vietnam’s sole representative after Nguyen Hai Dang and Le Duc Phat withdrew. After this tournament, she will compete in France, England, and Switzerland.

Her third-round match is scheduled for February 28 (local time).

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

