Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 winners share feelings after receiving trophy

The award ceremony for the Vietnamese Golden Ball 2024, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, took place in a hustle and bustle atmosphere on the night of February 26 at Ben Thanh Theater, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

The gala honoring the talents of Vietnamese football concluded with a strong memorable impression, as a tribute to the tireless contributions of scorers in domestic and international tournaments throughout the year 2024.

The trophy of Vietnam Male Golden Ball 2024 went to Becamex Binh Duong Football Club player and striker of the Vietnamese men's football team Nguyen Tien Linh, while the titles “Vietnam Female Golden Ball 2024” and “Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 for Futsal” belonged to Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City 1 Football Club) and Nguyen Thinh Phat (Thai Son Nam Football Club).

By Thu Huong, Tam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong