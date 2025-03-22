Vietnam secures first gold medal at ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025

Vietnam women’s sepak takraw team secured the first gold medal at the ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 in India.

In the final match of the women's team of four on the evening of March 21, Vietnam defeated 2-1 against Thailand to win the gold medal.

Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team included Nguyen Thi My, Nguyen Thi Yen, Nguyen Thi Khanh Ly, Vu Thi Van Anh, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen and Tran Thi Ngoc Yen.

Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team earns the first gold medal at the ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 with a victory of 2-1 against Thailand in the women's team of four. (Photo: Le Thanh)

This victory marks Vietnam’s first-ever gold medal at the 2025 ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup, recognized by the International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF).

Previously, Vietnam had secured a gold medal in the women’s team of four event in the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China.

On the same competitive day, March 21, the Vietnamese men's sepak takraw team also faced Thailand in the men’s team of four final but lost 0-2, earning the silver medal.

The ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 takes place in India from March 20 to March 25.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong