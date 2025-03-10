Two billiards players of Vietnam to compete at World Games 2025

The World Games has become the second-most important global multi-sport event in the world, holding disciplines that are not in the programme of the Olympic Games.

World Cup winner Tran Quyet Chien will take part in the World Games 2025. (Photo: thethao247.vn)

Cueists Tran Quyet Chien and Phung Kien Tuong will be the Vietnamese representatives in pool events at the World Games 2025.

General Secretary of the Vietnam Billiards & Snooker Federation Doan Tuan Anh confirmed that the country was given two official slots for Chien and Tuong, who will be playing against the world's strongest rivals in China this August.

Chien is one of the best 9-ball athletes and the four-time World Cup winner is now at No. 4 in the world rankings.

Tuong is among the best female players of Vietnam. She has not reached the world level yet, but secured silver from the 32nd SEA Games in 2023 in Cambodia.

Earlier, seven wushu martial artists of Vietnam received their slots in the Chengdu Games.

This year, 5,000 participants from more than 100 countries will compete in 34 sports, across 60 disciplines, and in 225 medal events.

VNA