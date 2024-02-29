Weather

Northern region experiences rainy days without hint of sunshine

By February 29, the capital city of Hanoi and the northeastern region have experienced nearly ten days without a hint of sunshine because of cloud and fog cover and drizzles.

Much of the Northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Cao Bang and Bac Kan saw showers.

On Thursday, daytime temperatures increase slightly over the previous days. It is forecast that freezing rains set in afterward on March 1 and March 2.

The freezing rains may be miserable and affect festivals in the Northern region until the end of the first lunar month.

While the capital city of Hanoi experienced over one week without sunshine, Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern, the Central Highlands and the south-central regions have been scorched with dangerously hot temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

