Northern region experiences another bout of hot weather

The weather agency has issued a warning stating that hot weather will return to the Northern region starting today, June 16, and is expected to persist until June 21.

On June 16, the area from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen will experience hot weather, with some areas reaching temperatures as high as 35-37 degrees Celsius and even exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in certain places. Regions such as Son La, Hoa Binh, the midland, and the Red River Delta will also experience hot weather, with temperatures ranging from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius and over 36 degrees Celsius in some places. The lowest relative humidity will vary between 45 and 65 percent.

On June 17, the Northern region will undergo hot weather, with some areas encountering intense heat, typically ranging from 35-37 degrees Celsius and occasionally exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. From Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen, the weather will be hot, with some areas experiencing particularly intense heat. The highest temperature swings between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius and exceeds 39 degrees Celsius in some places. The lowest relative humidity will range from 45 to 60 percent.

"The hot weather in the Northern region is expected to last until June 21. In the area from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen, the hot weather and intense heat will prolong for several more days," said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

However, during the hot days, in the evenings, there remains a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and strong gusts of winds in the mountainous areas of the Central and Northwest regions. The rainfall will provide temporary relief from the heat during the nights amidst the scorching days.