One more strong cold front is forecast to slam into the Northern region on January 19 or January 20, making temperatures fall to between 12 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius along with rainy and windy days ahead.

The cold wave will spread to the South-Central and Southern regions triggering showers. It will be colder at night in both Southern and Central Highlands regions.

At the current time, residents in the Northern region feel uncomfortable amid the prolonged days with drizzles and high humidity.

Ho Chi Minh City this early moring recorded temperatures reducing to 21-22 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the city has hovered around 33 degrees Celsius making it milder than in previous days.

The capital city of Hanoi and Northern localities are suffering from drizzles and high humidity on the morning of January 14. (Photo: Van Phuc)

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong