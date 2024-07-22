Northern localities urgently deal with storm, downpour-triggered flood

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on July 21 signed a dispatch regarding the response to the newly-formed storm and heavy rain-triggered flooding.

Path of storm Prapiroon on July 22 morning (Photo: the National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center)

The dispatch emphasized that a tropical low-pressure system in the East Sea had intensified into a storm, the second storm of this year’s hurricane season.

The storm is forecast to directly affect the Gulf of Tonkin, causing strong winds over the sea and heavy rainfall to the northern regions and Thanh Hoa, especially the northeast Northern region in the coming days.

Additionally, high risks of flash floods in rivers and streams, inundation in low-lying areas and urban areas, landslides and erosion in mountainous and hilly areas were warned.

To proactively respond to the storm and heavy rain-triggered flooding, the Prime Minister required ministers and the chairpersons of provincial People's Committees to continue directing and promptly implementing effective measures to ensure the safety of lives and minimize property damage to the people.

According to information from the United States Navy's typhoon warning center, the tropical low-pressure system in the East Sea intensified into a storm on the morning of July 21.

By 8 a.m. on July 21, the National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center confirmed this information. This is storm No.2, internationally named Prapiroon, which has been operating in the East Sea since the beginning of 2024.

On July 21, international meteorological agencies predicted that storm Prapiroon would move westward, potentially closer to the Gulf of Tonkin due to the current interaction with ongoing storm Gaemi offshore in the East Sea.

From the night of July 22 to July 24, the Northern region including the province of Thanh Hoa has had a possibility of moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

In the early morning of July 23, the coastal area of Quang Ninh Province will experience strong winds of level 6, gusting to level 8.

Some passenger buses and vehicles have been isolated due to severe landslides on Cao Pha Pass. Traffic situations from the capital city of Hanoi to Lai Chau and vice versa in Van Chan District and Mu Cang Chai District, Yen Bai Province through the National Highway No.32 were disrupted.

In Lao Cai province, rain in Sa Pa town caused landslides along the route heading to Cat Cat Tourist Area and along National Highway 4D.

By Phan Thao, Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong