Northern localities get warmer

The capital city of Hanoi and many places in the Red River Delta have got warmer with temperatures increasing to 17 degrees Celsius on January 29 afternoon.

At the beginning of the week, people flocked to the streets to work or go to stores and markets to buy essential goods in preparation for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Bustling and hustling atmosphere were recorded at markets of peach blossoms, kumquats and Tet flowers along the sidewalks of many streets in the suburban areas of Hanoi.

According to the forecast data from weather centers in the Asia-Pacific region, temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta will inch up to hit 22-23 degrees Celsius from January 30.

From January 31 to February 1, the Northern region will enjoy sunny days.

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are now enjoying a similar weather pattern and it is expected to last before and during the Tet holiday.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong