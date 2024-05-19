North to see torrential rains on May 19 afternoon

The Northern region is forecast to see heavy rainfalls exceeding 150 mm at dusk on Sunday under the impact of a low-pressure trough.

As of Sunday morning, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting updated the weather forecast over the Northern, North-Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions.

Accordingly, the above-mentioned areas are forecast to remain thundery rains in the almost evenings for the next consecutive days.

From this evening until tomorrow morning, widespread thundery rains will pour down in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Nghe An.

Amid the weather situation, people in the Northern mountainous areas are recommended to prevent the risk of severe patterns of flash floods, landslides and flooding during the rainfall events.

Throughout last night, the various places in the Northern, mid-Central, South-Central, Central Highlands and Southeastern regions experienced partial rains.

Meteorologists indicated that rains could suspend in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Both the big cities will suffer from several sweltering days with temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius before the occurrence of rains.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong