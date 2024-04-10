Weather

North cool, south remains hot

While the capital city of Hanoi is enjoying cool drizzles with temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius, Ho Chi Minh City is experiencing the scorching temperatures of above 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Southern region continued to suffer from a widespread intense heat wave throughout April 9.

The highest temperatures over the Southern region ranged between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, even up to 40 degrees Celsius in some places like Bien Hoa city and Long Khanh city (Dong Nai Province), Thu Dau Mot city (Binh Duong Province).

Similarly, the Central Highlands localities are facing climate chaos with severe heat.

The meteorologists said that on April 10 and 12, the whole Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City would remain intense hot like that.

The ongoing heatwave is forecast to persist for one more week.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

