Night ferry on Ha Tien - Phu Quoc route launched

Thanh Thoi Single-Member Limited Liability Company has just officially launched a night ferry operating from Ha Tien City to Phu Quoc City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

The night ferry operating from Ha Tien City to Phu Quoc City has been launched. (Photo: SGGP)

The new service departs daily at 3:30 a.m., transporting passengers from Ha Tien City to Da Chong Port in Bai Thom Commune, Phu Quoc City.

The opening of the night ferry service not only meets the demand for freight transportation but also provides convenience for tourists to explore Phu Quoc Island at any time of day.

Previously, the Kien Giang Provincial People's Committee announced a pilot plan for the expansion of operating hours of the high-speed boat and ferry services from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The pilot period will last until December 31.

By Thanh Nhon - Translated by Kim Khanh