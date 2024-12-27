Travel

Kien Giang to pilot night high-speed boat services

SGGP

The People's Committee of Kien Giang Province will implement a pilot plan to extend night-time operations of the high-speed boat services on fixed routes from the mainland to islands in the province.

Kien Giang will pilot night high-speed boat services. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the high-speed boat service will operate from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Rach Gia–Phu Quoc/Nam Du and Ha Tien–Phu Quoc routes, starting on December 31, 2025.

The People's Committee of Kien Giang Province has assigned the provincial Department of Transport to coordinate with the Maritime Port Authority and the Kien Giang Border Guard force to inspect ferry and boat operators, ensuring that they operate according to the prescribed maritime routes and strictly monitor weather forecasts provided by the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center and the Kien Giang Meteorological and Hydrological Station.

The extension of operating hours of the high-speed boat services aims to meet the increasing travel demands of passengers in the coming time.

By Thanh Nhon—Translated by Kim Khanh

